"New India To Set Global Standards": PM Modi Avers '4.0 Revolution' At 5G Services Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the 5G services and inaugurated the 6th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) in New Delhi. "This summit is global but the voice is local", said Prime Minister as he began his address stating that the rollout of 5G services is a historic day for India and will bring infinite opportunities for its citizens. He stated that today is a special day in the 21st century to witness the potential of developing India as the country is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and this date 1 October 2022 is going to be registered in history.

"Today, on the behalf of the country and its telecom industry, 130 crore Indians have received a wonderful gift in the form of 5G. It is a step toward a new era in the country. 5G is the beginning of infinite opportunities for Indians," he added.

"New India setting Global Standards": PM Modi

PM Modi claimed, "This New India will not just be a consumer of technology but will play an active role in the development and implementation of the technology. In terms of designing the wireless technology of the future, India will have a major role in manufacturing related to it. At the time of 2G, 3G, and 4G, India was dependent on other countries for technology. But with 5G, India has created a new history. India is leading with 5G as it is setting a global standard in telecom technology for the first time. Today every person using the Internet is understanding that 5G will change the entire architecture of the Internet".

Digital India- A vision for India's development

When we talk about Digital India, some people think that this is just another government scheme, said Prime Minister. But Digital India is not just a name, but it is a big vision for the development of the country. The goal of this vision is to bring that technology to the common people, which works for the people, and works by connecting with the people.

PM Modi further said that the success of Digital India is based on 4 pillars:

Cost of device

Digital connectivity

Price of data 4

Idea of Digital First

PM added that from exporting zero mobile phones in 2014, today we have become a mobile phone exporting country worth thousands of crores. Naturally, all these efforts have had an impact on the cost of the device. Now we have started getting more features at a lower cost. "Earlier, the cost of 1GB of data was about Rs 300, it has come down to about Rs 10 per GB now. On average, a person in India consumes 14GB/month. This would have cost about Rs 4200/month but costs Rs 125-150," said PM Modi.

"The more people connect, the better it's for the sector. In 2014, we had 6 crore users of broadband, and now we have around 80 crore users. In 2014, we had 25 crore internet connections, and now we have around 85 crore connections," said PM

He further said that there was a time when a handful of elite class people doubted the potential of poor people as they suspected that poor people would not even understand digitization. "I have seen even the poor of the country always come forward to adopt new technologies. I have always had faith in the understanding of the common man of the country, in their conscience and inquisitive mind. Technology has become democratic in its truest sense".

"Digital India has given every citizen a space. Whether it is small traders, entrepreneurs, local artists, or artists, Digital India has given a platform and market to everyone. Even the smallest street vendor is using the facility of UPI. The government has reached the citizens without any middlemen, benefits reached beneficiaries directly," said PM Modi.

#LIVE | I've seen even the poor of the country always come forward to adopt new technologies. Technology has become democratic in its truest sense: PM Modi launches 5G services - https://t.co/foGqG3jfxI pic.twitter.com/O17y3YW6Jf — Republic (@republic) October 1, 2022

Prime Minister stated that It is a pleasant coincidence that a few weeks ago India became the world's 5th largest economy. It's an opportunity for our youth to innovate using 5G technology and attract the attention of the world. "With developments in technology and telecom sector, India will lead the Industry 4.0 revolution. This is not the decade of India, but the century of India", asserted PM Modi.

(Image: Twitter/BJP4India/ANI)