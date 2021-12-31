New Year's Eve 2021: Google Doodle Marks Year-end With Giant Lights, Candies And Confetti

As the world is ready to bid farewell to 2021, Google at midnight unveiled its cute, festive, and celebratory doodle to welcome the new year with much fervor and zeal. Decorated with tiny starlights and giant candy in the middle, the Google Doodle went live on the homepage across the globe as the clock struck midnight on Thursday, officially beginning the last day of the year. The festive Google doodle has a giant caption "2021" written in the middle of the graphic, and it is just waiting to pop as the clock strikes midnight on Friday.

The jacklights in green, yellow and blue match the colours in Google's logo. The extra New Year's confetti adds a bling to the whole celebration that is much-needed at a time when the world is dealing with a pandemic. The idea behind the Google Doodle is also simple and straightforward. "That's a wrap for 2021- Happy New Year's Eve!" Google wrote below its doodle archive documenting the new designs.

New Year's Eve 2021: What is New Year's Eve?

New Year's Eve is the last day of every year on December 31. It comes just a day ahead of New Year's Day, which is January 1st. It is a day to say goodbye to the old year and embrace the coming year, welcoming new opportunities, new resolutions, celebrating new achievements and leaving behind the past. The day is also known as Old Year's Day or Saint Sylvester's Day. New Year's Eve is marked as a holiday in some countries like the Philippines, Latvia, Japan and many more. In countries like US and UK, people celebrate with fireworks and throw big in-house parties.

This New Year's Eve is particularly important worldwide as the bygone year has tested in more than one way. And with the COVID-19 pandemic, converged with Omicron and travel restrictions, the celebrations are likely to be muted. Yet, the Google Doodle has kicked off celebrations for all of us. Apart from the cute display, if one wants to experience an extra flair, just search New Year-related keywords and check out the knowledge panel on the right side with animated confetti cones. Click on them and see the amazing results!

(Image: @Google.com)