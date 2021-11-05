PHB Price Prediction: Why Is Phoenix Global PHB Going Up? Here's All You Need To Know

Quick links:
Image: UNSPLASH
Phoenix Global is trading at $0.92 in terms of its USD rate as of November 5, with a price change of -5.52% in the past few hours. With a 24-hour trading volume of $3,126,933.00, PHB has a total market cap of $3,432,965,495 making Phoenix Global rank in the cryptocurrency market. For the past 7 days, the PHB has increased by 7034.05% and so was in a good upward trend. Phoenix Global has shown very strong potential lately offering a good opportunity to dig right in and invest.
As per the Phoenix Global forecast price and technical analysis, the PHB price is expected to cross an average price level of $0.066 in 2025. And by the end of 2021, the minimum price value of Phoenix Global is expected to be $0.064. However, PHB can reach a maximum price level of $0.077.
When compared to the past 30 days' price history, Phoenix Global has increased 98.920% in its value. The average minimum price for the month is $0.009 while the maximum average price was $0.010, further implying that this coin is a suitable asset and a new addition to your portfolio of coins for the long term.
In the last 90 days, the price circulated from a minimum average price of $0.008 to a maximum average price of $0.009, and the price change was around 99.03%.
According to the latest data, Phoenix Global has shown a growing trend in the last 4 months and so similar parts of the market were quite popular at that period. In the past 4 months, the coin is up by 99.28% with the maximum average price of the coin being around $0.007, and the minimum average price was around $0.006.
According to the Phoenix Global forecast, the Phoenix Global price is forecasted to be at around a minimum value of $0.043 in January 2025. The price of Phoenix Global with an average trading value of $0.047 in USD, can reach a maximum of $0.048.