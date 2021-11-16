PM Modi To Address Sydney Dialogue On Nov 18, Will Outline India’s Technology Evolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, November 18, will deliver a keynote address outlining India’s technology evolution and revolution, at the inaugural Sydney Dialogue. The Sydney Dialogue which is organised by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) is a world-first summit for emerging, critical and cyber technologies. Narendra Modi will be introduced by his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison MP.

The inaugural dialogue hosted virtually from Australia is scheduled to be held virtually from November 17-19.

PM Modi will discuss India's tech industry resolving global problems and the ways the government is unleashing the next entrepreneurial and innovation class. The keynote address will be publicly broadcast and will be available to all delegates online. But, the Q&A session will be held off the record.

Sydney Dialogue

The Sydney Dialogue will have an Indo-Pacific focus that aims to bring together the leaders of different sectors including business, government, and technology with the world’s best strategic thinkers, to generate ideas, debate, and work towards common understandings of the challenges posed by new technologies.

With an opening address from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the program will commence.

As per the ASPI, discussions will be about current technology taking place in silos, artificial intelligence, benefits of surveillance technologies, quantum, disinformation and cyber-enabled interference, supply chain resilience and the future of cyberspace, space and biotechnology.

The Sydney Dialogue serves as a forum for the world to discuss the opportunities and challenges presented by increasingly complex advances in technology.

The dialogue will span both public and private activities, including keynotes, panels, roundtables, podcasts, an annual publication, and more.

PM Modi thanks Australia for recognising Covaxin

In early November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison for recognising India's indigenous vaccine, Covaxin, against COVID-19. PM Modi said that this was a step forward in the post-pandemic partnership between the two countries. On November 1, India's Covaxin was recognised by Australia's medicines and medical devices regulator. Covishield was already recognised by Australia.

PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "I thank my dear friend @ScottMorrisonMP for Australia's recognition of India's COVAXIN. It is an important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between India and Australia".

