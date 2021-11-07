Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit to be held from November 30: What to expect?

Qualcomm has announced the date for the 2021 Tech Summit, an event where the company reveals new chips, along with a new flagship processor every year. Last year, the US-based company revealed Snapdragon 888 which supported 5G and came with a highly capable graphics processor. This year, Qualcomm is expected to launch the more powerful and efficient, Snapdragon 898. Keep reading to know more about the 2021 Tech Summit date.

The landing page created for the event does not reveal many details about what to expect from Qualcomm Tech Summit 2021. It reads "More to come, soon!" which might imply that the company will reveal more details with time. However, it does mention that date of the event to be November 30 - December 2, 2021. During the three day event, Qualcomm will reveal chipsets and other mobile technologies that will be experienced by users around the world in 2022.

What to expect from Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021?

Out of all the other processors, users and enthusiasts will be looking forward to Qualcomm's 2021 flagship, the Snapdragon 898. The processor might feature SM8450 as its model number and use ARM's latest design. While the previous flagship chip from Qualcomm was based on a 5nm architecture, the upcoming chip is expected to be based on a 4nm architecture. Based on a smaller framework, the processor is expected to be faster and more power-efficient than Snapdragon 888. In addition, the processor is expected to be on multiple smartphones in 2022. Xiaomi might be the first manufacturer to use Qualcomm's latest chipset on their smartphone, followed by Samsung and other brands.

Churning information from the rumour mill, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 might have a Cortex X2 primary core clocked at 3GHz and other efficient cores clocked at 1.79GHz. In addition, the processor is also rumoured to come with the latest GPU: Adreno 730. A popular leakster has tipped the benchmark scores of the upcoming flagship processor from Qualcomm to be 1200/3900 on Geekbench 5 benchmark test. For reference, Apple's latest A15 Bionic chipset scores around 1700/4700 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 scores around 1100/3700 on Geelbench 5 benchmark.

Snapdragon898 Geekbench5

1200/3900 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 5, 2021

Image: @Qualcomm/Twitter