Russian Film Crew Reaches International Space Station For Cosmic Film Shooting

A Russian actor and a film director were launched into space on Tuesday on a quest to produce the world's first film in the cosmos, in which the Kremlin hopes that this project would help the country to reclaim its space glory. In a Russian Soyuz space capsule, actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko, along with astronaut Anton Shkaplerov blasted off towards the International Space Station (ISS). Their Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft launched on time at 1:55 p.m. (0855 GMT) from Baikonur, Kazakhstan's Russian space launch site, and landed at the station after approximately 3½ hours.

After a malfunction with an automated docking system, Shkaplerov resumed the journey with physical control of the spaceship which landed smoothly at the space station. As per AP, the three stated that they were in good health and that the spacecraft's systems were operating normally. Peresild and Klimenko are filming the scenes from the upcoming film "Challenge," in which Peresild is playing a surgeon who travels to the space station to help her crew member who requires an emergency operation in orbit. They will return to Earth alongside another Russian astronaut after 12 days aboard the space station.

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, this mission would help Russia demonstrate its space capabilities. “We have been pioneers in space and maintained a confident position. Such missions that help advertise our achievements and space exploration, in general, are great for the country,” AP quoted the spokesperson Peskov saying.

Russian actress and director talks about cosmic film shooting

During a pre-flight news conference on Monday, Actress Yulia Peresild, 37, stated that it was difficult for her to adjust to the severe regimen and hard requirements of the training program. She further added that it was challenging on a psychological, physical, and moral level.

The 38-year-old director Klim Shipenko who has created numerous financially successful films described that their four-month fast-track training was challenging. Shkaplerov along with other two Russian cosmonauts who are currently on board at the station, Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov, will all take part in the upcoming movie, according to Shipenko will finish filming on Earth after completing the movie's space scenes. The crew training and launching have been covered extensively by Russia's state-controlled Channel One television, which is also participating in the film's production.

Dmitry Rogozin, the president of Russia's national space enterprise Roscosmos, is considered to be a driving factor behind this project, characterising this as an opportunity to reclaim the country's space glory and dismissing opposition from some Russian press. He said, “I expect the project to help draw attention to our space program, to the cosmonaut profession,” AP reported.

Meanwhile, NASA had also approached star Tom Cruise regarding creating a film in space before Russia seized the initiative of filmmaking in outer space.

