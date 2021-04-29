Siacoin Price Prediction In INR: Is Siacoin A Good Crypto Investment In 2021?

Cryptocurrencies have become the hottest investment instrument in 2021. Every day, more and more companies are investing into and accepting cryptocurrencies as payment. A lot of celebrities like Mark Cuban, Elon Musk have openly endorsed cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin. Moreover, the blockchain technology that powers crypto has a lot of applications in the modern world in almost every industry. It has the potential to make the financial and banking sector completely secure and free from any hacks or cyber-attacks. In this article, we'll take a look at Siacoin, a promising cryptocurrency that has been getting a lot of attention. Read on to know more about Siacoin and Siacoin price prediction.

What is Siacoin?

As per the Sia website, Siacoin is basically the currency of the Sia server/hosting network. Clients who rent the space from Sia use the Sia network's hard drive space and pay Siacoin in exchange for the ability to store things. It works sort of similar to how Google cloud works, but with Blockchain technology added in. With Sia, clients only have to make payments for the amount of drive space they are consuming which is measured with the Sia blockchain. The Sia blockchain uses a form of smart contracts called 'File contracts' which keep track of all the incoming and outgoing data on the servers and their locations.

Clients prefer to use Sia networks because the company provides excellent privacy and security features with their Blockchain facility. Sia is the first decentralized storage platform secured by blockchain technology. At the time of writing this article, the Siacoin price stands at $0.0425. Siacoins are mainly used on the Sia network to pay for file storage or hard drive space. However, crypto experts have started looking at Sia as a potentially valuable cryptocurrency in the future. Fortunately, Siacoin is available on most major Crypto exchanges such as Binance or Kraken.

Siacoin Price Prediction in INR

At the time of writing this article, Siacoin with the code, 'SC' is available for purchase in India on the WazirX app. At this time, the price of Wink Coin stands at Rs.3.10 or $0.039. However, crypto markets are very unpredictable and readers should take Price Predictions with a grain of salt. As per the capitaltcoin.com website, the price of Siacoin is expected to up $0.05 which is around $4, close to a 33 per cent jump. However, this is not financial advice and people should do their own research before investing in crypto, as the crypto markets can be highly volatile. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies.

Image Source: Shutterstock