SpaceX To Launch Lunar Mission Next Year; Might Accept Doge Coin As Payment

SpaceX can be given partial credits for the fame that the cryptocurrency received in a short time. Thanks to Elon Musk who had been promoting the meme-inspired currency on his Twitter profile claiming that the tweets are just jokes, but the currency saw a significant increase. Now it has been revealed by Musk that SpaceX will launch the DOGE 1 mission to the moon next year.

SpaceX accepts DOGECOIN as payment for the lunar mission

In a statement given by SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero to Geometric Energy, the company is excited to launch DOGE-1 mission to the moon. Moreover, the mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth’s orbit. Apart from that, the mission will set the foundation for interplanetary commerce.

Earlier today, Elon Musk tweeted, “SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year – Mission paid for in Doge – 1st crypto in space – 1st meme in space To the mooooonnn!!” The tweet stated that the SpaceX mission of launching the DOGE 1 to the moon will be a mission paid for in cryptocurrency DOGE. Moreover, Elon Musk claims DOGE will be the first cryptocurrency in space. Elon Musk also mentioned in his tweet that DOGE shall also be the first meme in space. Check out the tweet of the same below.

Elon Musk's tweet about Dogecoin spikes its value

Elon Musk announced on April 1st, 2021, that SpaceX will place a literal Dogecoin on the moon. It was unclear if the Tweet was an April Fool's joke since it was sent on April 1st, which is also April Fool's Day. Dogecoin is also a cryptocurrency, meaning it is digital rather than physical. Several internet users were perplexed as to how Musk would place the Dogecoin on the moon.

Is cryptocurrency legal in India?

The Supreme Court of India has legitimized the usage of cryptocurrency across the country in 2020. The apex court observed that the prevalence of Bitcoin or any cryptocurrency is unregulated, however, not illegal. This relieved cryptocurrency traders to an extent and India as a market is as vast as China. So this ruling supports the world of digital money significantly. In simpler terms, investing in cryptocurrency is absolutely legal in India. One can invest and trade crypto by going through various apps and traders in the market.

