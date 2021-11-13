SpaceX's Falcon 9 Successfully Deploys 53 Starlinks Satellite Into Orbit

SpaceX successfully deployed its newest chunk of 53 Starlink satellites into orbit on Saturday, November 13. The Falcon 9 rocket, with the satellites onboard lifted off at around 6 pm from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. SpaceX confirmed the deployment of all of its satellites through Twitter, just minutes after Falcon 9's first stage booster landed on the 'Just Read The Instructions' droneship.

With the successful deployment, SpaceX has taken the number of Starlink satellites in orbit from 1,791 to 1,844. This launch also suffered a few hiccups as it was originally scheduled for Friday, November 12, but got delayed by a day as the weather was just 60% favourable. Starlink is an internet broadband company owned by SpaceX, that aims to provide high-speed internet service across the globe.

Deployment of 53 Starlink satellites confirmed pic.twitter.com/bnYtOqUUfC — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9 rocket (B1062) has helped SpaceX resume the deployment of satellites for expanding the broadband constellation, something which was halted altogether since May this year. On the other hand, the rocket also marked its fourth and SpaceX’s 25th Falcon 9 mission in total in 2021. This deployment is a major step for the Elon Musk-owned company towards becoming the leader in the satellite internet providing business. Besides, it would also speed up the arrival of Starlink services in India, as Sanjay Bhargava, Starlink Country Director India recently announced that the company has officially registered its business here.

Starlink and its future in India

Bhargava, via a LinkedIn post, had revealed that the company, named Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited (SSCPL), now has a 100% owned subsidiary in India and can now apply for licenses and bank accounts in the country. It is worth mentioning that India is considered one of the biggest potential markets for Starlink and the company plans to initially focus on offering services to rural areas of India. It will provide 100 Starlink hardware kits for free, which includes 20 for schools in Delhi and 80 for those in rural areas around the Indian capital.

Besides, SpaceX will also identify 12 rural districts and three will be selected from northern, southern, eastern, and western parts of India. By the end of 2022, SpaceX plans to plant 2,00,000 Starlink devices in the nation out of which 1,60,000 will be in rural communities.

Image: Twitter/@SpaceX