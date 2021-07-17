Tesla Cybertruck Won't Have Door Handles, Elon Musk Explains How New EV Will Open

Cybertruck was announced by Tesla in November 2019, and since then it has received a lot of updates. While the founder and CEO of the company, Elon Musk happens to have a massive following on Twitter, he keeps revealing changes or additions to the EV via tweets. Most recently, Musk has mentioned the absence of door handles on the upcoming Cybertruck. The vehicle will recognise the owner and open the doors themselves. Keep reading to know more about the Tesla Cybertruck.

"No door handles, Car recognizes you & opens door" says Elon Musk

On July 15, 2021, Elon Musk replied to a tweet asking about new information or pictures about the upcoming EV. Musk said that "In the end, we kept production design almost exactly same as a show car. Just some small tweaks here& there to make it slightly better." This reveals that there are no major design changes in the Tesla Cybertruck, and the company retains the iconic design that was revealed back in 2019. The tweet is embedded below for reference.

In end, we kept production design almost exactly same as show car. Just some small tweaks here & there to make it slightly better.



No door handles. Car recognizes you & opens door.



Having all four wheels steer is amazing for nimble handling & tight turns! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2021

Musk also reveals that the Tesla Cybertuck will not have door handles like other vehicles. Instead, the car will recognize its owner and opens the door. This might be done using mobile key technology, or synchronization between the owner's mobile phone and the system of the vehicle, so that it is aware of the owner is approaching the car or not. There are other ways of implementing it as well. Musk has also tweeted about the absence of door handles from the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck. However, this is not the first time Musk has tweeted about the absence of doors from Tesla Cybertruck.

There will be no handles — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2021

Additionally, Musk also mentions that "Having all four wheels steer is amazing for nimble handling & tight turns!" The feature is in line with Tesla's ideology to manufacture hybrid vehicles. The Cybertruck in particular provides equivalent performance to a sports car, as it can go from 0-60 miles an hour in 2.9 seconds, and can cruise up to 500 miles on a single charge. Being a hybrid of an electric vehicle and a pickup truck, Tesla Cybertruck has set new standards when it comes to the performance of an electric vehicle.

IMAGE: AP