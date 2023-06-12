Tesla Unveils 'Giga Lab' In China Which Can Build Cars In 45 Seconds

Why you’re reading this: Tesla has introduced an innovative retail concept named 'Giga Laboratory' in Chengdu, China, highlighting its manufacturing prowess and dedication to transforming the electric automotive industry where a customer can "experience the magic of building a car in 45 seconds". This endeavour aims to disrupt the conventional dominance of fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

The first "GIGA LAB" Tesla store held its opening ceremony today. The interior of "GIGA LAB" imitates the Shanghai Gigafactory and shows the manufacturing process of Tesla vehicles. Here, customers can feel the hardcore beauty of Tesla⚙️



📍Chengdu, China pic.twitter.com/VlYi9TGr3o June 10, 2023

3 things to you need to know

Tesla has unveiled its 'GIGA Lab' in Chengdu, China

China is one of the largest markets for the electric car manufacturer, Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met senior Chinese officials during his two-day visit to China in May 2023

Tesla GIGA Lab in Chengdu, China (Image: Tesla Asia/Twitter)

What is a Giga Lab?

In an apparent effort to draw in more prospective consumers in the highly competitive Chinese market, Tesla has created a novel type of store that is nothing less than a science fiction robotic movie that aims to demonstrate its production procedures. As a result, the 'Giga Laboratory,' a new retail concept, just debuted in China.

The lab has all-white automobiles and accessories on display as well as various production-related artifacts, like assembly robots and electric vehicle (EV) parts. A semi-finished Model 3 chassis hovers down the rafters on some cables, as if it were being constructed there and then, and nicely illuminated booths serve as platforms for in-house researched and made components.

What do we know so far?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was on a two-day visit to China last month where he met senior Chinese officials and interacted with Tesla workers at its Shanghai manufacturing plant. The communist state is attempting to depict itself as a welcoming place for international business despite geopolitical concerns with the US and after years of harsh Covid regulations that have made the working climate in the nation challenging.

The Communist Party Chief of Shanghai Chen Jining met the billionaire to encourage him to further invest and expand operations in Shanghai. Musk commended the performance of Tesla's Shanghai plant, which opened in 2019, and expressed his desire to collaborate with the city further on other projects.

Congratulations to Giga Shanghai & Tesla China SDS teams for their excellent work overcoming many obstacles over many years!! pic.twitter.com/Q1QKajKR1l — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2023

Why was the visit significant for Musk?

The Shanghai Gigafactory is Tesla's most significant automobile production facility outside of the United States. The company delivered 1.31 million automobiles globally in 2022, with the Shanghai facility accounting for more than half of those deliveries, as per data from its financial reports.

Tesla has stated its ambition to build a battery farm in Shanghai, although not provided any details regarding its intentions to increase production at its Shanghai factory. Megapack energy storage unit manufacture will also take place on this site. The Megapack is a massive battery storage system created to help with grid stability, renewable energy projects, and other energy storage requirements.