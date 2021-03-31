This Supersonic Jet Can Travel From Tokyo To Los Angeles In Less Than Three Hours

Boeing-backed Aerion has unveiled the first glimpse of its AS3 supersonic jet that can achieve Mach 4 (3,000 mph) and travel from Tokyo to Los Angeles within three hours. The supersonic jet company, which was founded in 2003, is a private commercial jet manufacturer based out of the United States. Aerion Corporation recently unveiled the Mach 4 AS3 commercial airliner that can reduce the travel time between Tokyo and Los Angeles by nearly 7 hours. A normal commercial aircraft takes 9 hours to reach Los Angeles from Tokyo and vice-versa.

Aerion's AS2 development

AS3 supersonic jet is an upgraded version of Aerion’s AS2 aircraft, which can operate at a top speed of Mach 1.4 (1,000mph). AS2 recently completed high and low-speed wind tunnel testing, a major milestone in Aerion’s supersonic jet development programme. Aerion used the testing program to evaluate high-speed performance, loads, stability, and control at both transonic and supersonic velocities. The testing program enables Aerion to ditch the need for costly demonstrator aircraft and proceed to the final stages before production begins in 2023.

Aerion will be using the quietest and most fuel-efficient engine in its AS2 aircraft, which will be powered by 100% engineered synthetic fuel (biofuel). The engine will be able to achieve supersonic speed without an afterburner, a feature mostly visible in military fighter jets. The purpose of an afterburner is to increase thrust but it can also contribute to higher emissions. Aerion’s AS2 will be the first aircraft in the world to fly at supersonic speed without the waves reaching the ground.

Aerion has reportedly partnered with Honeywell to produce high-end avionics for AS2 supersonic flight. According to Aerion Corporation, the company will manufacture AS2 at its global headquarters in Melbourne, Florida. The company is expected to produce 300 AS2 in the first decade of production.

(Image Credit: AP)