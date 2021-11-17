The Cryptocurrency sector is silently blooming in India and the Government is also likely to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges rather than banning them completely. In the earlier Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on Finance, the advantages and disadvantages of crypto finance with various stakeholders were presented while several members were in favour of regulation instead of a complete ban. As RBI governor Shaktikanta Das continues to express concerns over cryptocurrency, here are some of the best applications to invest in India.

Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges in India:

CoinDCX

Launched in 2018, this cryptocurrency exchange has 200+ altcoins to buy and sell. Currently, the application has 35 lakh investors and it charges only 0.1 per cent fees on maker and taker. Co-founded by Neeraj Khandelwal and Sumit Gupta, the platform is said to be secured with an extensive set of measures.

ZebPay

Established in 2014, ZebPay offers the highest referral commission. It has been marked as a safe, secure and one of the oldest platforms for cryptocurrency exchanges. The application is founded by Sandeep Goenka, Mahin Gupta, Saurabh Agrawal and it also provides several facilities including refer and earn feature.

WazirX

Acquired by one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world- Binance, WazirX interestingly has its own cryptocurrency called WRX. This crypto exchange app allows investment using INR, US dollar, BTC, and even P2P. It also provides users with the feature of securing their account using a 2FA or App passcode that can be enabled from the phone’s setting.

Unocoin

A 2013 application, Unocoin has nearly 15 lakh registered investors and it is also one of the oldest crypto exchange apps in India. Unocoin users are charged a fee of 0.7 per cent on buying and selling their assets, which is higher than what WazirX limits. It also offers a Gold membership that gets users a 0.5 per cent fee.

CoinSwitch Kuber

A Bangaluru based platform, CoinSwitch Kuber has received funding from popular investors and VC firms like Sequoia and more. The application claims to let users trade in up to 100+ cryptos and promises the best trading rates in the market. It can be used through a mobile number sign up to create an account for trading on the app. Interestingly, one can also start trading before completing the KYC process.