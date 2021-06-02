UFT Price Prediction; Is UniLend A Good Crypto Asset For Long-term Holding?

Over the past couple of years, cryptocurrencies have gone from being a niche hobby restricted to a few tech-oriented people around the world to a legitimate form of asset class recognised by some of the largest corporations around the world. The prices of cryptocurrencies have blown up over the past few months with many cryptocurrencies reaching record prices in the March-April period of 2021. However, more recently, a fairly unknown cryptocurrency called Unilend (UFT crypto) has seen a significant rise in price recently. Over the past 24 hours, the price of UFT has gone up by 37 per cent, as per Coin Market Cap. Read on to know more about UFT and UFT price prediction.

UFT Price Prediction

Crypto price predictions can be difficult as the crypto markets are highly volatile. However, many crypto experts have given their technical analysis on the future price of UFT. At the time of writing, the price of UFT stands at $1.29. GOV Capital predicts that UFT has a bright future and could reach a price of $5 in one year and up to $18 in 5 years. On the other hand, Digital Coin Price predicts that the price of UFT could reach up to $1.91 in 2021 and up to $3.98 in 2025. However, price predictions should be taken with a grain of salt.

About UFT Crypto (UniLend)

As per Moriah.com, UniLend is a permissionless DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and lending/borrowing services within the same platform. The main selling point behind UniLend is its ability to integrate any ERC20 token on its platform. As of now, other DeFi protocols support only around 30 assets, however, anyone can list any ERC20 asset on UniLend for decentralised trading and lending/borrowing. The goal of UniLend is to add all the ERC20 tokens to a DeFi network, that have not yet been added to a DeFi platform.

Many newcomers in the crypto space might not be aware of what DeFi really is. DeFi or Decentralised Finance is a form of financial lending/borrowing and trading platform, where cryptocurrencies are used instead of money. The main benefit behind using DeFi is the fact that it is decentralised, not controlled by a single bank or financial entity. Moreover, DeFi platforms can be used to store your crypto and earning good interest rates, much more than people would gain from traditional banks.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: UFT TWITTER