Unicode 14 Emojis Pack Out Now: Brings In 838 New Characters With 37 New Emojis

Unicode Consortium is known for standardising and approving all the emojis being used all over the globe. Recent updates from the California based non-profit organization confirms that a new update 14.0 has been released to introduce a total of 838 new characters. After the addition, the total emoji count available to use will be about 144,697 characters. The latest Emojis releasing in 2021 include 5 new scripts bringing it to a total of 159 scripts and 144,697 emoji to use. Some of the latest additions include a saluting face, a troll, heart hands, a low battery indicator, a hand with the index finger and a thumb crossed are the latest quick-to-share have been introduced with this latest emoji pack

Unicode 14 emojis pack released

Among the 838 new characters in #Unicode14 are 37 new #emoji, along with new emoji sequences, that are expected to show up on 📱s, 💻s, and other platforms sometime next year → https://t.co/deSr1g6m8k #絵文字 pic.twitter.com/xuTf8Os02K — The Unicode Consortium (@unicode) September 7, 2021

All of the above-mentioned information has been confirmed by an official blog post available on the Unicode website. Unicode Consortium confirms to bring in 828 new characters with their Version 14.0 update. The update’s new scripts and characters have also brought in some support for lesser-used languages and unique written requirements from all over the globe. These also include a whole new set of numerous symbols additions. The blog post also confirmed that the funds sanctioned for the Adopt-a-Character program helped the developers to come up with some of these additions. All the new additions have also been listed on the website. We have also written all the new scripts and characters introduced with the

Toto used to write the Toto language in northeast India

Cypro-Minoan, an undeciphered historical script primarily used on the island of Cyprus

Vithkuqi, a historic script used to write Albanian and undergoing a modern revival

Old Uyghur, a historic script used in Central Asia and elsewhere to write Turkic, Chinese, Mongolian, Tibetan, and Arabic languages

Tangsa, a modern script used to write the Tangsa language, which is spoken in India and Myanmar

Many Latin additions for extended IPA

Arabic script additions were used to write languages across Africa and in Iran, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Java, and Bosnia, and to write honorifics, and additions for Quranic use

Other character additions support languages of North America and of the Philippines, India, and Mongolia

What is Unicode Consortium?

According to the description mentioned on their official website, "The Unicode Consortium is a non-profit corporation devoted to developing, maintaining, and promoting software internationalization standards and data, particularly the Unicode Standard, which specifies the representation of text in all modern software products and standards." The Unicode Consortium helps to developed standards in the area of internationalization including defining the behaviour and relationships between Unicode characters. Some of the major computer corporations, software producers, database vendors, government ministries, research institutions, international agencies, various user groups, and interested individuals are a part of this organization.

