Vietnam Creates First AI-generated Virtual Singer 'Ann'

The very first virtual singer, Ann, has been introduced to the public on March 14 by the creators of the robot, BoBo studio, reported a local news outlet. Ann has been developed by artificial intelligence (AI) in Vietnam with AI algorithms combined with many layers of sound effects, as per media reports. "We had to go through many stages such as selecting the tone for the vocal, digital recreation combining with studio techniques to create the desired effect," shared BoBo Dang who is a founder of BoBo Studio and the creator of Ann. "We also used many natural human sounds such as breathing to make it sound real," he further added,

AI robot that can sing!

On Tuesday, in an introduction event, Ann had sung her first solo song "Lam Sao Noi Thuong Anh" (How To Say I Love You). The music video has been released on YouTube on Tuesday night. The entire music video has been made with amazing visual effects. According to the music producer, Nguyen Phi Vu, they have been using AI as a "filter to mix the vocals together in big data".

Ann debuted as a ballad singer, but in the future, her musical style will be redefined as a rock with a baby voice, said BoBo Studio. Further, they shared that Ann, the first virtual singer, has also designed to "become an idol, with music as her core value, a professional management company, a long-term career path and developing stage performance skills." Apart from this, the AI robot could also take part in other activities such as acting, fashion, and commerce.

Vietnam's creation of Ann from artificial intelligence technology is nothing new for countries like South Korea, Japan, and the United States. While talking about Ann, the studio shared its advantages such as there being fewer chances that they would be involved in issues like private life or scandals. Further, they could also perform and go on tour continuously without worrying about health, age, and skills. Further, as per local media reports, last year, two virtual singers, Damsan and Michau performed at the HCMC International Music Festival through hologram presentation.