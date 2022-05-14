Vodafone Idea achieves top speed of about 6Gbps during 5G trials in Pune, Maharashtra

Vodafone Idea has achieved a download speed of 5.92Gbps during its 5G trials. The trial was conducted in Pune, Maharashtra. It is a significant improvement over the speed achieved in the 5G trials conducted previously, which was 4Gbps. Read along to find out more details about the infrastructure used, the peak speed and other details of the Vodafone Idea 5G trial.

The peak download speed of 5.92Gbps was achieved with the help of a single test device. The 5G trials in Pune, Maharashtra, are being conducted on a stable combination of the high band (mmWave) and mid-band trial spectrum, using Ericsson's Massive MIMO equipment. The trial also used Ericsson's Standalone architecture and New Radio-Dual Connectivity. With the help of this software, Vodafone Idea will be able to provide low-latency bandwidth for demanding applications such as high-resolution video streaming.

It is important to mention that Airtel is also conducting trials of its 5G network in Gurugram and Mumbai. During these sessions, the telecommunication company has been able to achieve a download speed of 1,000Mbps or 1Gbps. Additionally, Airtel has also achieved a peak download speed of about 3Gbps in Hyderabad. Readers should keep in mind that as and when the 5G network services are launched, the number of subscribers will have a major role in effective upload and download speed.

Airtel has also mentioned that the effective download speed could be between 200Mbps to 300Mbps. Even so, this is almost 10 times the average speed of a 4G network in the country. However, companies should also keep in mind that while they are planning to launch the next generation of communication networks in India, they should do so only when they are absolutely sure about their infrastructure and the number of users they can actually provide 5G speeds.

According to another report, Reliance Jio has achieved a top download speed of 1.5Gbps while conducting its 5G trials across eight states in the country. What's important to note is that Vodafone Idea has achieved the maximum download speed, out of the three companies in the country. The actual download speed could only be tested once the service are out for all users.