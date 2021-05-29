WazirX Deposit Fee Structure: How Much Does WazirX Charge For Deposits?

Quick links:
IMAGE: Wazirx.com
In WazirX, your deposit gets credited to your WazirX account immediately after a successful transfer. IMPS/NEFT/RTGS deposits take up to 72 working hours to reflect. The majority of deposits take substantially less time, sometimes as little as one hour. So how much does Wazirx charge for deposits?
Every deal on any crypto exchange platform is funded by a small portion of the company's users. WazirX operates on a similar principle. WazirX takes a commission of 0.2 percent on every transaction. One of the lowest crypto exchange commission rates in the world is 0.2 percent. Users should be aware, however, that depositing and withdrawing money through the app can be costly. Depositing money via bank transfer would set you back Rs. 5.9, while withdrawing money from the app would set you back anywhere between Rs. 5 and 10 depending on the method of withdrawal.
WazirX is one of India's oldest crypto trading apps, founded by Nischal Shetty. And, as we all know, the Supreme Court of India removed the crypto prohibition in March 2020, citing the RBI's judgement as unconstitutional. Since then, the crypto business has exploded, and WazirX, India's largest crypto exchange, has been a vocal advocate of the technology and continues to launch efforts to legitimise it.