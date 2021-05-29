WazirX Deposit Fee Structure: How Much Does WazirX Charge For Deposits?

In WazirX, your deposit gets credited to your WazirX account immediately after a successful transfer. IMPS/NEFT/RTGS deposits take up to 72 working hours to reflect. The majority of deposits take substantially less time, sometimes as little as one hour. So how much does Wazirx charge for deposits?

Wazirx Deposit Fee Structure

Every deal on any crypto exchange platform is funded by a small portion of the company's users. WazirX operates on a similar principle. WazirX takes a commission of 0.2 percent on every transaction. One of the lowest crypto exchange commission rates in the world is 0.2 percent. Users should be aware, however, that depositing and withdrawing money through the app can be costly. Depositing money via bank transfer would set you back Rs. 5.9, while withdrawing money from the app would set you back anywhere between Rs. 5 and 10 depending on the method of withdrawal.

Instant Deposit IMPS/NEFT/RTGS

In the top bar, select Funds.

The Indian Rupee is a currency used in India. Select the Deposit option.

By inputting the bank account details from which you will deposit funds, you can link your bank account. Your WazirX account name must match the name you submit.

Select Instant Deposit from the drop-down menu. IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS

The WazirX bank details will appear next. Transfer funds to the account information supplied using IMPS/NEFT/RTGS.

After the transfer is successful, the deposit you make will get credited into your WazirX account.

Instant deposit with UPI

In the top bar, select Funds.

Click the Deposit button under Indian Rupee.

Select UPI (Unified Payments Interface) for instant deposit.

Connect your UPI ID to the account where you'll be depositing the funds. Your WazirX account name and the name in the UPI Banking system must match for successful verification.

After you've completed the verification, enter the amount you want to deposit and click "Continue."

Check your UPI app for the transaction and finish it. Your deposit will be processed almost immediately.

WazirX is one of India's oldest crypto trading apps, founded by Nischal Shetty. And, as we all know, the Supreme Court of India removed the crypto prohibition in March 2020, citing the RBI's judgement as unconstitutional. Since then, the crypto business has exploded, and WazirX, India's largest crypto exchange, has been a vocal advocate of the technology and continues to launch efforts to legitimise it.

IMAGE: Wazirx.com