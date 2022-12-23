Elon Musk’s co-founded company OpenAI launched a new chatbot ChatGPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) earlier this week and it has now taken the internet by storm. Just within a week, the AI bot amassed a million users and even managed to cause a 'meeting' at the biggest search engine, Google.

A former Google executive who worked in Google’s ad team for five years said that ChatGPT could hurt its business model. This is because Google directs its users to several links embedded with ads whereas ChatGPT churns out to-the-point answers. According to a report by Insider, Google raked in a whopping $208 billion last year through ads (about 81% of its total earnings) and the introduction of ChatGPT apparently moved Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, to direct his employees to tackle the potential revenue loss.

However, Google might now have a reason to ease a bit courtesy of the most unlikely source, ChatGPT itself. We asked the interactive bot what makes it more special or 'superior' to the search engine Google, a question which it answered quite amicably and humbly. Ironically, its mature and to-the-point answer to the question, while playing down the comparison, only serves to highlight its apparent competence.

'How are you superior to Google?' ChatGPT answers

We posed a question to ChatGPT on what makes it superior to Google following which it gave a pretty straightforward comparison on what both the platforms could do. Check out its answer below.

I am a language model developed by OpenAI, so I don't have the same capabilities as Google, which is a search engine. As a language model, my main function is to generate human-like text based on the input I receive. I can provide information on a wide range of topics and can answer questions to the best of my ability based on the data that was used to train me.

However, I do not have access to the internet and cannot browse the web or access updated information, so I may not always have the most current information or be able to provide the most comprehensive answers to questions.

Futher explaining the algorith of Google, it concluded that "Google may be able to provide more comprehensive and up-to-date answers to certain types of questions than I am able to". It is worth noting that ChatGPT is just an interactive software with AI but it is capable of translating languages, solving maths problems and even compose poems and write short stories for you in a flash.