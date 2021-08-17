What Is Super Duper Secure Mode In Microsoft Edge? Here's How To Use New Browser Mode

The Microsoft research team aims to bring the 'Super Duper Secure Mode' to the Microsoft Edge web browser to increase the secure browsing experience of users. Although experimental in nature, the mode in Edge will improve the safety and security levels while browsing. The peculiarly named mode would turn off certain optimizations in the internet browser so as to block hackers and attackers from accessing and exploiting the bugs in the Edge.

What is Super Duper Secure Mode in Microsoft Edge?

As the name suggests, the Super Duper Secure mode is designed to make browsing on Microsoft's Edge browser more secure. Enabling the mode would address the JavaScript vulnerabilities, which are often targeted by cyber attackers. The Edge browser will also use advanced security features like Window's Arbitrary Code Guard (ACG), Control Flow Guard (CFG), and Intel's Control-flow Enforcement Technology (CET) to ensure improved safety while browsing the internet. More importantly, the mode would not sacrifice the performance of the browser and will be coming out as a ‘not so heavy’ update.

How to use Super Duper Secure Mode in Microsoft Edge:

Currently, the ‘Super Duper’ security feature is only available on Microsoft Edge's experimental channel, known as Beta Channel, Dev Channel, or Canary Channel. Users can visit the official Microsoft Edge download page and download any of the experimental versions of the browser to check how it works. However, users will have to wait until further notice to use a stable version of the same on the Microsoft Edge web browser. The Microsoft Edge update which will launch the mode is expected to take a few weeks more.

To enable the secure mode on Microsoft Edge, users must first download the Beta Channel. After downloading, open the browser and enter ‘edge://flags’ on the address bar. Enter Super Duper Secure Mode in the search bar and hit Enter. Click on the drop-down menu that appears and change ‘Default’ to ‘Enabled’. Click on the Restart button at the bottom-right corner of the Microsoft Edge's flag page. The changes will be applied once the browser is restarted and users can browse more securely. Users can also disable the same by choosing ‘Disabled’ instead of ‘Enabled’ in the drop-down menu mentioned earlier.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK