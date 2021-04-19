What Is The Elongate Crypto? How To Buy Elongate Cryptocurrency?

The cryptocurrency industry has experienced nothing short of revolution over the past couple of years, as Bitcoin, Ethereum and other popular cryptocurrencies rise in value by multiple times. Every day new crypto coins are developed, as crypto developers try to recreate the success of the original Bitcoin. While most cryptocurrencies are made to solve a problem or for a purpose, some of them are created as a joke, like Dogecoin. A new meme cryptocurrency by the name of Elongate has recently been created which has been gaining a lot of online attention. Read on to know more about Elongate and how to buy Elongate.

What is Elongate?

Elongate is a newly introduced cryptocurrency, that started as a joke, but that hasn't stopped people from speculating where Elongate is 'going to the moon' as the crypto enthusiasts say these days. The whole 'Elongate' concept started with an old tweet from Elon Musk where he tells his Twitter followers that if he is ever involved in a scandal, they should call it 'Elongate'. An enthusiastic fan wasted no time and set up the Elongate website, a few hours after Musk's tweet. You can check out the official website of this crypto coin here - https://www.elongate.cc/.

If there’s ever a scandal about me, *please* call it Elongate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2021

As per the official Elongate website, the crypto is a frictionless, high yield, a deflationary coin made on the Binance Smart Chain. While the coin appears to have been made as a joke, it has already become popular over the internet and among Elon Musk fans. Whenever Elon Musk tweets, especially something related to cryptocurrencies, the Elongate price shoots up. The Elongate website also states that 10 per cent of tax is charged on transactions out of which a majority is set to go to charities. Unlike Dogecoin, which is inflationary in nature, Elongate Coin is deflationary, meaning no new coins can be mined after the limit is reached. So, if the coin becomes really popular it has a lot of potential to rise up in price.

Where to Buy Elongate?

This new Elon Musk cryptocurrency won't be found anywhere on big Crypto exchanges like Binance or Coinbase. At least, not until it becomes very popular. However, there are still ways you can buy Elongate crypto on the internet. You can go to Binance and buy yourself some Binance Token (BNB) which will be used to trade Elongate.

Once you have bought BNB transfer it to an external crypto wallet like Metamask or any other wallet of your choice. Finally, go to Pancakeswap and use the token address of Elongate - 0x2A9718defF471f3Bb91FA0ECEAB14154F150a385 to exchange it with your BNB that you have purchased. Stay tuned for more news on cryptocurrencies.

Image Source: Elongate Website