What Is The ICP Token? Know The Price, Full Form And Buying Options For This New Coin

Over the past couple of years, the cryptocurrency market has seen explosive growth as prices of the most popular cryptocurrencies have skyrocketed and a lot of new cryptocurrencies have been launched. While a lot of cryptocurrencies like Safemoon and Shiba are created just for making quick profits there are also some cryptocurrencies that have many real-world applications. In this article, we'll be looking at ICP Token, a newly launched cryptocurrency that has been steadily gaining attention.

The ICP Token promises a lot of new innovation in the crypto sector. The team behind the ICP cryptocurrency is DFINITY Foundation, which has been working on developing the ICP coins for years, as per their official blog post. Read on to know more about what is ICP token.

What is ICP Token?

As per their official blog, the ICP full form stands for Internet Computer (ICP) blockchain. This ICP token promises to revolutionise the crypto industry with all that they claim their protocol offers. As per their official blog, the ICP token will be the first-ever blockchain that can host websites, systems, internet services and whole financial systems that have been built entirely from smart contracts, without any private systems. For e.g. If you were to create a website using ICP blockchain, you won't have to pay a hosting service to host your website, it will be done inside the blockchain itself.

As per their blog, Cloud services will no longer be required to create DApps. Moreover, DFINITY promises that all apps and systems will run at web speeds, web applications will be efficient and the blockchain will help DApps and systems to scale infinitely. If ICP really delivers on these promises, the ICP token has the potential to become one of the most valuable tokens on the planet, at least in terms of market cap.

ICP Price: Where to buy ICP Token?

As per Coin Market Cap, at the time of writing this article, the price of ICP Token stands at $472.42, which already makes it one of the most expensive cryptocurrencies in terms of price. At the time of writing this article, the ICP token is not available to buy on any exchange in India. However, as per their website, the ICP Token can be purchased on the CoinList exchange. Binance has also announced they will be launching the ICP Token for trading on their platform soon. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this websites does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: DFINITY WEBSITE