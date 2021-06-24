Who Was John McAfee? Know All About McAfee Antivirus Software Creator

John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in a Spanish Prison on June 23, 2021. Mcafee was earlier in the news after he was arrested due to tax evasion and was held in a Spanish prison. He was found dead when the court approved his extradition to the United States to answer for his crimes. Read on to know more about John McAfee's life.

Who was John McAfee?

John McAfee has lived an illustrious life, before the success of his Antivirus software. He was also involved with big-name organizations such as NASA, Xerox, and more. McAfee was also one of the Presidential Candidates at the time. The antivirus software created by McAfee was eventually sold to Intel and is still in function, boasting a user base of over 500 million users. He also had interests in yoga, herbal medications, and ultra-light aircraft.

Later, John McAfee was involved with one controversy after another. He was wanted for questioning when a man called Gregory Viant Faull was shot to death. McAfee lived with Gregory on an island in Belize and that’s how the connection was made between the two; John was never charged for this crime.

McAfee allegedly evaded paying taxes between 2014 and 2018, despite earning millions through his consultancy work and other ventures. The IRS mentioned that McAfee paid straw men and bought the property in their name to avoid paying for taxes during this time. He was arrested in Barcelona when he was boarding a flight for Istanbul in 2020. He spent his time in a Spanish prison until the court approved his extradition to the United States to answer for his crimes, that’s when John McAfee's death came through suicide on the 23rd of June.

John McAfee's wife is Janice McAfee. The couple met in 2012 and soon married each other in 2013. McAfee met Janice in 2012 when he hired her as a prostitute. They soon felt a connection and John saved her from trafficking and helped her reconnect with her soon. Janice McAfee is 37 years younger than John McAfee.

IMAGE: RAMESHLAUS TWITTER