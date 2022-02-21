Windows 12 Allegedly In Works, Development To Begin In March: Report

While it has just been a few months since the launch of Windows 11, reports about Windows 12 have started surfacing on the internet. It seems a bit odd as Microsoft has already mentioned that Windows 10 will be supported till 2025 and Windows 11 is currently being rolled out. Keep reading to know more about all the updates regarding Windows 12, where the conversation began and where it stands as of now.

Interestingly, a Twitter user who goes by the name 'SwiftOnSecurity' posted via his account that "according to a source at Microsoft, Windows 12 is already under development and it's going to require two TPMs." Now, anyone who is aware of the Windows 11 minimum requirements and the criticism faced by the company for it will immediately understand that this was supposed to be a joke. The tweet was taken down yesterday by the user along with an apology for the confusion it created.

I have deleted this tweet, which was supposed to be a joke. I apologize for the confusion. pic.twitter.com/0z2MZN22JM — SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) February 20, 2022

German publication says Microsoft will start working on Windows 12

However, there is a publication that still stands by its claim regarding Windows 12. According to a German website Deskmodder.de, Microsoft could start working on Windows 11's successor, the Windows 12 operating system from next month, i.e. March. While the website does not reveal its source, it says that Windows 12 will be a slightly different operating system. Additionally, reports also mention that Windows 12 will utilise the advancements Microsoft made in the direction of making Windows 10X. However, the authenticity of its sources is not known yet.

Another website called ghacks.net seems to have summarised the changes that will be made in Windows 12. From Windows 12, it will be mandatory for users to create a Microsoft account for using the Home and Pro version (reportedly). Further, the newer security chip called Pluton is understood to be a requirement for running Windows 12. Other than this, the reported successor of Windows 11 will contain elements developed for Windows 10X.

Now, while the Twitter user who posted about Windows 12 has retracted its statement, the reliability of the German website's sources is not known yet. That being said, it may be too early for reports about Windows 12 to surface as the company has just released Windows 11 and it has not even reached half the numbers of users that are operating on Windows 10. Additionally, it is important to note here that Microsoft said that Windows 10 will be the last version of the operating system that it will launch. Nevertheless, the Redmond-based company still released Windows 11.