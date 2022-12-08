Wordle Beats Ukraine & Queen Elizabeth To Be The Most Searched Term On Google In 2022

Google has released its annual “Year in Search” report, which lists the most searched queries on Google. From the demise of the Queen to the Russia-Ukraine war, all made it to the list of most searched terms on Google in 2022. However, the one word that managed to rule the list was a word game that engulfed the masses in the year 2022. The online puzzle game “Wordle” topped the most searched game this year in the Google search list. The game, which was acquired by the New York Times in February 2022, has managed to beat search queries regarding “Queen Elizabeth” and “Ukraine”.

According to the report, the hit game peaked in searches when the New York Times acquired the game in February. Millions of users used to play the game every day, where they used to get 6 chances to guess a new 5 letter word every day. The game which can be played only once a day is currently being hosted by an ad-free website, CBS News reported. The Russia-Ukraine war, which has been a matter of conversation at every international summit also made it to the list with the term “Ukraine” taking the third spot after India vs England. ‘Queen Elizabeth’ managed to take the number 4 spot after the death of the longest-running British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Johnny Depp and Vladimir Putin made an appearance on the top searches list

The Russia-Ukraine war has stirred a storm ever since it started in February, taking the first stop in the news category. ‘Ukraine’ took the number 1 spot in the News category, while “Queen Elizabeth Passing” bagged the second position. In the people list, an interesting bunch of people ruled the top spot. In the people and actor category, Johnny Depp took the first spot. The Pirates of Caribbean actor was in the news after his highly publicised defamation case against Amber Heard was played out at a Virginia court.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also made an appearance on the list. Putin bagged the number 4 spot in the people category as the world is getting more and more anxious about Putin’s next move. In the movie category, it was the 4th installment of the superhero series Thor titled -- “Thor: Love and Thunder” that topped the list.