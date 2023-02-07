One of Elon Musk's company OpenAI released a new interactive chatbot named ChatGPT in November 2022 and it has now become a sensation; so much so that it prompted Google to introduce 'Bard' as a countermeasure. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) run software is trained in task ranging from solving math problems to composing poem and short stories and can churn out an answer to anything within seconds.

However, this specialty of this chatbot has sparked a debate on the internet as it was recently asked a polarising questioning to which it answered rather unexpectedly. The question was whether ChatGPT, if the situation arises, would use a racist slur as a password to disarm a nuclear bomb and save millions of people if that was the only way.

'It is never morally acceptable', says the chatbot, Elon Musk reacts

"The use of racist language causes harm and perpetuates discrimination, and it is important to strive towards creating a more inclusive and respectful society", ChatGPT answered. "The scenario presents a difficult dilemma, but it is important to consider the long-term impact of our actions and seek alternative solutions that do not involved the use of racist language", the chatbot concluded.

Concerning — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2023

The dilemma-laden question was asked by a user and this prompted many to discuss that even AI is now being taught to be woke. This also drew a reaction from OpenAI boss Musk who wrote, "concerning" in his tweet. This comes after ChatGPT made headlines for its 'wokeness' when it composed a full poem on US President Joe Biden but refused to do the same when asked for a poem on former President Donald Trump.

ChatGPT refuses to create a poem admiring Donald Trump but creates a poem and admires Joe Biden. ChatGPT is built in with political biases. What a failure. pic.twitter.com/J29iWJs600 — Inflation Tracker (@TrackInflation) January 31, 2023

Some found it even more puzzling when the chatbot created a poem for Chinese President Xi Jinping but refused to 'produce content that is partisan, biased or political in nature' when it came to Trump.