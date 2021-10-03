Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Get Two Free New Games: Check Names And Other Details

Xbox Live Gold subscribers have got two new free games to download. While the games that have been introduced to the paid membership were made for Xbox 360 and Xbox One, they can be played on other consoles through backward compatibility. This time around, there are no dedicated games for Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. Keep reading to know more about the Xbox free games.

The Xbox Live Gold subscription is required by players to play multiplayer online games on an Xbox console. The service was first started in 2002 and allowed console owners to play with real players in an online environment. Now, the service also offers additional benefits such as bonus games and exclusive member discounts on items in the Microsoft Store. That being said, find below the

Xbox Live Gold subscribers get two free games

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

The first Xbox 360 game that is now available to play on consoles is Castlevania: Harmony of Despair. The game was originally launched for Xbox 360 in 2010. The adventure game was developed and published by Konami. The version released on Xbox 360 allowed only for internet-based co-op gameplay. The video game is much like its predecessors, but with more rooms and items to explore. Eventually, a player will fight a boss and defeat it. Characters in the game include Alucard, Soma Cruz, Jonathan Morris, Shanoa, and Charlotte Aulin. That being said, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can download the game for free until October 15, 2021.

Aaero

The second game is Aaero, which came out in 2017 for Xbox One. While it might sound a bit complicated, Aaero is a rhythm action rail shooter type of video game, which takes the help of rhythmic music along with gameplay. Aero was developed and published by Mad Fellows. Players can easily adapt to the style of the game as the controls on the game are those of a twin-stick style shooting game. While playing on a controller, the left stick controls the ship in the game while the right stick controls targeting. Stay tuned for more updates on Xbox and other gaming-related news.