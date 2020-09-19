Xbox Series X Bundles: Some Game Bundles That Could Be Launched With The New Console

The Xbox Series X price has officially been revealed and the players can start the pre-booking in September 2020. After buying the next-generation consoles, the players will certainly need a number of new games to play. These games are going to be released as game bundles with the console too. Thus, the players have been curious to know about the Xbox Series X launch bundles. Read more to know additional details about Xbox Series X launch bundles:

Xbox Series X Bundles: All the details about the upcoming gaming bundles

Players want to know about the Xbox Series X launch bundles. But the makers have still not given out any specific details about the same. The players might just need to wait for a bit before having an idea about the Xbox Series X launch bundles. Halo Infinite’s release has now been pushed thus the players might not see a new Halo Infinite Xbox Series X launch bundles. There is a lot of speculation that Xbox has already signed a deal with Watch Dogs to promote their new open-world game with the new console. They have already started promoting Watch Dogs Leigon in their own way. Thus, seeing a Watch Dogs: Legion Xbob Series X launch bundle could be a huge possibility.

Xbox Series X's November launch date was confirmed and the upcoming game, Halo Infinite is now pushed to 2021. The makers also gave out a statement that there will be thousands of games to play on the Xbox Series X. There is a healthy competition between Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. After PS5 makers confirmed that their new console will have backward compatibility for PS4 games, Xbox Series X maker also took a step today the same direction and confirmed that Series X will run titles from the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and the original Xbox. According to some rumours, Microsoft is also working to release a more affordable Xbox Series S alongside the new Xbox Series X. It is also said that Series S will not support 4K which will be the major difference between the two consoles.

More about Xbox games

Watch Dogs Legion will give the players a deep dive into an open-world hacking premise and will give them an extremely new perspective. With Watch Dogs Legion makers have not tried to focus on a single character and their story but focus on multiple characters along with their story. Players can now choose multiple characters to play the game. Initially, Watch Dogs Legion was supposed to release on March 6, but Ubisoft decided to push the release forward. Unlike the first two additions of Watch Dogs that took place in Chicago and San Francisco, respectively, Watch Dogs Legion is going to give the players an option to play in a different city, London. In Watch Dogs Legion, the players will get to "recruit" and take control of any NPC in the game. They have also specified that the player’s character choice will actually affect how the game plays out.

