YouTube 'New To You' Now Available For Users On All Platforms; Read Details

Back in July 2021, YouTube launched a new feature for Android devices called 'New to you'. The feature enables a user to discover new channels and content based on their watching preferences. The 'New to you' section is available at the top of the YouTube Home Feed, in the explorer bar. In a recent update, the feature has been launched for all devices across platforms, including smartphones, desktops, and smart televisions. The feature will help viewers come across new channels and creators on the platform, discovering new content.

Releasing the feature, YouTube says in an official Google support post that "You've told us that you want to see new creators and new videos after you've caught up on your recommendations, so we hope this new option keeps things fresh, while also helping creators connect with new audiences!" YouTube also mentions that being a personalized feature, the New to you section might not always be available, and users have to be signed in to see it.

YouTube 'New to You' feature is now available for all users

The new feature is meant to refresh viewers' YouTube feed and enhance the YouTube explore feature. The feature displays the content which it thinks aligns with the viewers watching preferences, but at the same time, has a novelty factor in it. It might be from a new YouTube channel a viewer has never seen before or a different genre of content that is similar to what the viewer has watched in the past. Additionally, the new feature will also help creators to reach new audiences who might be interested in watching the type of content but have never explored a particular channel before. On the other hand, viewers might find a new type of content that they might be interested in.

