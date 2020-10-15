YouTube To Remove Videos With COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation To Ensure Right Policies

YouTube on Wednesday announced that it will remove videos containing COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. According to The Verge, YouTube said that any content which contradicts information from the health experts or the World Health organisation, won't be permitted. Stating that the COVID-19 vaccine may be imminent, YouTube spokesperson Farshad Shadloo in an email said that the company is ensuring that it has all the right policies in place.

Farshad Shadloo said, "A COVID-19 vaccine may be imminent, therefore we're ensuring we have the right policies in place to be able to remove misinformation related to a COVID-19 vaccine."

READ | COVID-19 Vaccine: Health Ministry Prepares Plan Of Action For Priority-based Distribution

YouTube will remove videos with COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube videos containing false claims such as Coronavirus vaccine implants microchips in people's bodies or cause infertility will be removed immediately under YouTube's existing COVID-19 Medical Misinformation Policy. This policy also doesn't allow videos which claim that Coronavirus does not exist, the virus is not contagious or the others which discourage mainstream medical remedies for the infection.

READ | COVID-19 Lockdown Lead To Largest Drop In Co2 Emissions In Modern History: Study

Twitter and Facebook flags Trump's videos & tweets

Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Just like YouTube, other social media platforms have also started flagging or removing content having false information. Recently Twitter flagged US President Donald Trump's tweet behind a warning about "spreading misleading and potentially harmful information". where he wrote that the Flu season is coming up and "Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the vaccine, die from the Flu." He added the Americans had "learned to live with" flu season, "just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!"

READ | Vladimir Putin Calls For Boost In Production Of Two Russian COVID-19 Vaccines

CNN revealed that Facebook Inc also removed the Trump post for breaking its rules on Coronavirus misinformation. According to media reports, this is the second time that Facebook has deleted a post from Donald Trump whereas Twitter has intervened more often with deletions and warnings.

READ | Taking Cue From YouTube Videos, Businessman Robs Two Banks In Bhubaneswar; Held

(With ANI inputs, Image PTI)