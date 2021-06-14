Zilliqa Price Prediction: Should ZIL Be A Part Of Your Long Term Crypto Portfolio?

Over the past couple of years, cryptocurrencies have gone from being a niche hobby restricted to a few tech-oriented people around the world to a legitimate form of asset class recognised by some of the largest corporations around the world. The prices of cryptocurrencies have blown up over the past few months with many cryptocurrencies reaching record prices in the March-April period of 2021. However, more recently, a fairly unknown cryptocurrency called Zilliqa crypto has been trending in the crypto community. The Zilliqa Coin has seen immense growth over the past year, going from a low of $0.01 to $0.10, at the time of writing this article, which is still half of Zilliqa's all-time high price of $0.23. Read on to know more about Zilliqa Coin and Zilliqa price prediction.

Zilliqa Price Prediction

After reaching a high price of $0.23 during its April bull run, the Zilliqa crypto price has since dropped almost to half, at $0.10, which has lead to many people asking why is Zilliqa going down. However, looking at the one-year chart, Zilliqa has given 10X returns, when compared to its lowest price in a year. Many crypto experts have given price predictions for Zilliqa. As per trading beasts, the price of Zilliqa could reach up to $0.29 by the end of 2021. Wallet Investor also has a similar outlook, predicting that the price Zilliqa crypto price could reach up to $0.27 by 2021. Crypto Newz also predicts that the price of Zilliqa could reach up to $0.30. FxStreet predicts that Zilliqa could see up to 20 per cent downward or upward trend in the short term. Overall, while the short term future of Zilliqa remains unclear, most crypto experts are bullish on Zilliqa in the long term.

About Zilliqa Crypto

Zilliqa is a public, permissionless blockchain that went live in March 2018, as per Coin Market Cap. The blockchain is designed to offer high output with the ability to complete thousands of transactions per second. The goal of Zilliqa crypto is to solve the issues of blockchain scalability and speed, which it does by using sharding as a second layer scaling solution. Zilliqa has many useful features for developers like the ability to deeply DApps and Zilliqa staking and yield farming for investors. ZIL is the native token of the Zilliqa network and is used to process transactions on the network.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: ZILLIQA TWITTER