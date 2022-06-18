Zoom App For Chromebook Users To Lose Support In August; Zoom PWA To Assume Its Place

In a major development concerning tech enthusiasts, Zoom for Chromebook is about to lose support in August 2022. According to a recent report by 9To5Google, Chromebooks are about to stop supporting the Zoom application. Per the publication, the Zoom app for Chromebooks currently shows a message that reads, "This app will no longer be officially supported after August 2022. Please use the new Zoom for Chrome PWA to join meetings on ChromeOS." It is pertinent to mention here that the application has been available for access for several years.

Chromebooks users can still access the service via Zoom PWA

However, this does not mean that Chromebook users will not be able to use Zoom. The video conferencing platform had already launched a Progressive Web App for Chromebooks last year. Over time, Zoom has also released some significant updates for its PWA, bringing a lot of useful features including background blur to Chromebooks. Essentially, the Zoom Progressive Web App does not require high-end hardware and hence, it provides a smooth experience to Chromebook users.

The origin of this development dates back to 2020 when Google announced that it would discontinue the old Chrome applications on all platforms, following which, Windows and Mac lost support last year. When Google discontinues the applications on Chrome OS, developers won't be able to provide updates and the existing applications will become private - the Chrome Web Store will unlist these apps.

Zoom PWA key takeaways

Customizable Gallery View (on supported machines)

Self-select Breakout Rooms

Live transcription

Live translation (with assigned interpreters)

A new background masking feature for privacy

Raised hand and meeting reactions

How to use the Zoom PWA on Chromebooks?

The new PWA is installable from the Google Play store (click the link, or search for ‘Zoom PWA’ or ‘Zoom for Chrome PWA’ in the Play store), and appears as an application on Chrome OS devices. Download the app, then either log in or join a meeting. Users can also install the new app directly from their web browser navigation bar as well as via central admin management. Stay tuned for more updates on Zoom, the Zoom Progressive Web Application and other related tech news and developments.