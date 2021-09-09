10-year-old Mexican Girls With Perfect 162 Score In IQ Test Has Ambitions To Colonize Mars

While Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein have always remained on the list of the most intelligent people to have ever been born, the following discovery has added another name to the list. Mexico-based 10-year-old girl Adhara Pérez Sánchez is believed to have surpassed the intelligence quotient (IQ) of the aforementioned geniuses. Reportedly, the girl scored 162 in her IQ test, which was two more than Einstein and Hawking.

As per a report by Daily Star, the high schooler has already laid her plans to become an astronaut and has ambitions about colonising Mars. A subject to bullying earlier, she made her way ahead of her peers after space caught her interest. Although her goal requires few years of patience, Sanchez has already enrolled for two degrees including systems engineering and industrial engineering at once, from a university in Mexico, sources reported.

As per media reports, Sanchez's talent was recognised when she started learning to read at just three years of age and used to solve puzzle pieces followed by learning algebra. Surprisingly, the ten-year-old used to pass time at her home learning about elements in the periodic table, as per media reports.

Smarter than Einstein and Hawking

The test taken by Sanchez proved that her IQ was two scores above that of theoretical physicists Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, who both had a score of 160. Media sources stated that she even has a unique education plan as she has graduated high school when she was just eight-years-old. Besides, the unusually intelligent girl has even given lectures on black holes when she represented her university Universidad CNCI, at an event hosted by Tijuana's Institute of Art and Culture. The girl is currently eyeing admission in the University of Arizona, from where she intends to start her journey for NASA's space exploration programmes.

Prodigies like Sanchez

According to a 2017 report by The Independent, an 11-year-old Indian boy named Arnav Sharma had also scored 162 in his IQ tests making him match the levels of scientific geniuses. In 2019, another 10-year-old Birmingham based girl named Freya Mongotra had scored 162. People sitting for IQ tests need to cross the benchmark score of 140 score to enter the category of 'genius'.

