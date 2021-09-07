2 Russian Cosmonauts To Spacewalk Out Of International Space Station; See Details To Watch

A new Russian module for the International Space Station called Nauka was launched on July 21, 2021, and was successfully docked eight days after the launch, i.e. July 29, 2021. The Nauka module weighs 20 tonnes and is 43 feet long. It is the biggest space laboratory launched by Russia and will be used as a research facility on the space station. To install the module into the ISS, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov have to perform up to 11 spacewalks.

Two Russian Astronauts to spacewalk outside ISS preparing Nauka for operations

The first spacewalk was conducted on September 3, 2021, during which the Russian Astronauts spent almost eight hours outside the ISS, installing a grabbing point and a power connection. For their second spacewalk, the astronauts are preparing to install handrails on the outer portion of the space laboratory to make walking around it easier, as well as establishing an ethernet connection with data cables. After this, there will be multiple tasks left before the Russian Nauka module will be fully functional.

As mentioned in an official press release uploaded by NASA on their website, "Novitskiy, who is designated as extravehicular crew member 1 (EV1), will wear the Russian Orlan spacesuit with the red stripes. Dubrov will wear the spacesuit with the blue stripes as extravehicular crew member 2 (EV2). These will be the second and third spacewalks for both cosmonauts; the 242nd and 243rd spacewalks in support of space station assembly, maintenance and upgrades; and the 10th and 11th spacewalks at the station in 2021."

How to watch the spacewalk by Russian Astronauts on International Space Station?

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration will stream the event live on NASA TV. To view the live stream, interested people can either head on to NASA TV's website at https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive or view the live stream live on YouTube, where NASA broadcasts the live stream. The coverage will begin at 8 p.m. IST (10:30 a.m. ET) on September 9, 2021. The spacewalk by Russian Astronauts will begin at 08:30 p.m. IST, shortly after the live stream begins. The spacewalk is scheduled to be conducted for five hours.