2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill: Marine Life Still Suffering From Tissue Abnormalities

The leaking of crude oil in the waters causes massive loss of resources and has various debilitating effects on marine life. Highlighting the same, researchers now have found that the Deepwater Horizon rig that caused a massive oil spill incident, in April 2010, is still impacting the marine life around the mishap area. Reportedly, the incident saw leakage of over four million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

Deepwater Horizon oil spill

This oil spill incident is believed to be the biggest marine oil spill in history, caused by an explosion, on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig located in the Gulf of Mexico. A report by Britannica informed that the explosion occurred after a surge of natural gas blasted through a newly installed concrete lid. Reportedly, the weak lid couldn't contain the pressure created by the gas, making it travel upwards and ignite. As a result, over four million barrels of oil got mixed into the ocean following a massive explosion. The incident, which is blamed on British oil company BP, recorded 28 casualties including 11 deaths of the workers.

The aftermath continues

As per a Daily Mail report, the research conducted by scientists from the California Academy of Sciences has discovered significantly higher rates of metaplasia in Eastern oysters. Metaplasia is a condition that causes tissue abnormalities in the marine life of the former affected zone than that outside of it. The scientists reportedly analysed a total of 38 oyster specimens collected from the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, 2011 and 2013.

Surprisingly, scientists found 60 per cent of animals with digestive tract metaplasia, while the subjects caught from outside of the mishap zone were free from any abnormality. Nova Southeastern University's (NSU) Professor Deanne Roopnarine was reported saying that there were devastating differences between the oysters, which posed serious questions over the animal's survival.

However, the scientists lack tissue samples of oysters from before the spilling incident which is insufficient to reach a conclusion. Still, the researchers believe that the aforementioned findings inspire an even vast and longer-term monitoring efforts for Eastern oysters and other important marine species.

(Image Credits: AP)