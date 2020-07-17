36 Alien Races May Be Hiding In Milky Way; Scientists Say Their Existence Defines Our Fate

Researchers at the University of Nottingham have calculated that there could be around 36 alien races out in the Milky Way galaxy who are capable of sending radio signals. However, scientists believe that the average distance to one of these civilisations would be 17,000 light-years. This makes it difficult for Earth to communicate with them with the current technology.

Scientists at the University of Nottingham have worked on an assumption that intelligent life exists on other planets similar to humans. Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Nottingham, Christopher Conselice who led the research, talked to a media portal about this. He told the portal that there should be at least a few dozen active civilisations in our Galaxy under the assumption that it takes 5 billion years for intelligent life to form on other planets, as on Earth.

He further told the portal that the idea is to look at evolution on a cosmic scale and the calculation is called Astrobiological Copernican Limit. The first author, Tom Westby told a media portal that the classic method for estimating the number of intelligent civilisations rely on making guesses of values relating to life. He further told the portal that opinions about such matters vary quite substantially.

The portal reported that the new study simplifies these assumptions using new data and gives the researchers a solid estimate of the number of civilisations in our galaxy. Further, a portal reported that researchers think the other civilisations may have been sending out signals. The portal further reported that the chances of detecting them depends on how long these have been sent for.

Existence of other civilisations will tell the fate of our civilisation

A media portal reported that scientists claim that here on Earth, we have had signal technology for around 100 years. The astronomers hope an alien race would have developed the same at the same rate. Another Professor from the University told a media portal that the new research suggests that searches for extraterrestrial intelligent civilisations not only reveal the existence of how life forms are formed but also gives clues for how long our own civilisation will last.

A portal further reported that if scientists are able to find that intelligent life is common, then it would reveal that our civilisation could exist for much longer than a few 100 years. Alternatively, if it is found that there are no active civilisations in our Galaxy, then it is a bad sign for our own long-term existence. The portal reported that a researcher told them that by searching for extraterrestrial intelligent life, even if we find nothing, we are discovering our own future and fate.

