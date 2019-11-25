AI Moves Into Health Care, Asks Patients Initial Questions About Their Symptoms

Artificial Intelligence is getting into everything these days -- from toilet seats to home, kitchen appliances et al. But one area where AI might be useful for the greater good has to be healthcare. Now that Artificial intelligence is rapidly moving into healthcare, it can potentially bring about major improvement in healthcare in general. It can learn about patients, their symptoms as well as diseases from large amounts of data and make predictions to guide care and help patients. The AI system in healthcare is often in the form of software or a computer program.

For now, AI can detect an eye disease tied to diabetes. Not just that, it can also do other behind-the-scenes work like helping doctors interpret MRI scans and other imaging tests for some forms of cancer. Now, parts of the health system are making use of the AI directly with patients. During some clinic and telemedicine appointments, AI-powered software asks patients initial questions about their symptoms that physicians normally pose.

An AI program featuring a talking image of the Greek philosopher Aristotle is helping University of Southern California students cope with stress. According to researchers, this push into medicine is at an early stage, but they expect the technology to grow by helping people stay healthy, assisting doctors with tasks and doing more behind-the-scenes work. Researchers believe patients will get used to AI in their care just like they’ve gotten accustomed to using the technology when they travel or shop.

However, researchers warn there are limits. Even the most advanced software has yet to master important parts of care like a doctor’s ability to feel compassion or use common sense.

“Our mission isn’t to replace human beings where only human beings can do the job,” said University of Southern California research professor Albert Rizzo.

Rizzo and his team have been working on a program that uses AI and a virtual reality character named 'Ellie' that was originally designed to determine whether veterans returning from deployment might need therapy.

As you can see in pictures, Ellie appears on computer monitors and leads a person through initial questions. Ellie makes eye contact, nods and uses hand gestures like a human therapist. It even pauses if the person gives a short answer, to push them to say more.

“After the first or second question, you kind of forget that it’s a robot,” said Cheyenne Quilter, a West Point cadet helping to test the program.

Ellie does not diagnose or treat. Instead, human therapists used recordings of their sessions to help determine what the patient might need.

“This is not AI trying to be your therapist,” said another researcher, Gale Lucas. “This is AI trying to predict who is most likely to be suffering.”

So, the next time you get sick, your care may involve a form of AI technology to help you with the proper diagnosis.

