Archaeologists unearth new facade of human skull tower in Mexican capital

Archaeologies in Mexico City, have unearthed new sections of Aztec tower of human skulls dating back to 1400s. As per the National Institute of Anthropology and History, a total of 119 human skulls, which made up the façade and eastern side of tower have been dugout. It is believed that the tower is a part of Huey Tzompantli, a type of palisade which was used for the public display of human skulls, especially those of war captives.

Here's Lorena Vázquez Vallin at work on the newly discovered East Tower: pic.twitter.com/lSY0F2z8rh — Aztec Empire (@AztecEmpire1520) December 11, 2020

Aztec Tower

The new discoveries are a part of a cylindrical tower, which is approximately five meters in diameters. It is located near the huge Metropolitan Cathedral built over the Templo Mayor, one of the main temples of the Aztec capital Tenochtitlan, The Guardian reported. The Aztec Tower was first discovered in March this year and consists of bones of males, females and children.

“The Templo Mayor continues to surprise us, and the Huey Tzompantli is without doubt one of the most impressive archaeological finds of recent years in our country,” the Mexican culture minister, Alejandra Frausto, said in a statement.

Image: INAH

Earlier this year, experts in Belgium had discovered a wall made up of human bones and skulls at a Cathedral, local media in Brussels reported. According to reports, the wall was discovered at Saint-Bavo's cathedral in Belgium city of Ghent. Media reports suggest that the archaeologists believe the bones to be 200 years old and the structure was built sometime in the 17th century. As per reports, the wall was made up of thigh and shin bones from adults, with skulls filling the structure's space.

Main Image: INAH