Michael Jordan's New Golf Course In Florida Has Drones That Serve Drinks To Members

In 2019, Michael Jordan opened his golf course – The Grove XXIII – near Hobe Sound in Florida. The club maintains uber-exclusivity by having only invite-only members, and is minutes away from the Medalist Golf Club (where Tiger Woods practices). Known to be a really fancy place with top-tier amenities, the club apparently uses a blend of technology and class.

Michael Jordan liquor at his golf course is delivered by a drone

As per recent reports, the club delivers drinks with a drone. Fans seemed to love the whole idea on social media, wondering how rich one had to be to think of such a method. "That’s all I want in life," wrote one fan, amazed at the thought process behind the drone delivery.

That’s to damn loud for a golf course!!! — Auburn Super Man (@AuburnSuperMan) December 9, 2020

MJ when the drone asks for a tip: pic.twitter.com/z5gD4R17CF — Rosa Parks’ Burner Account (@Rosasburner) December 9, 2020

That’s all I want in life. — Trey Show (@TreyShow_) December 9, 2020

Bruh wtf🤣 so gas. “Your vodka red will arrive via drone in 5 minutes” — JETS 2048 CHAMPS (@JoeyDSaveUsPlz) December 9, 2020

The amount of money you gotta have to atleast think about something like this — brandyn (@___brandyn) December 9, 2020

However, as per NBC Sports, the golf offers a wide list of luxurious amenities. The golf carts speed up to 35 miles per hour, while caddies have scooters to speed ahead and set up shots. Anyone making an eagle on Hole 6 gets a special ring celebrating Jordan's titles, while members also have a cigar roller in the clubhouse. Reports also add that Jordan is currently looking to keep the golf club exclusive, with less than 100 members.

Michael Jordan career earnings

His 15 seasons in the NBA earned Jordan around $93 million. However, his investments, Nike brand deal and endorsements have helped make his fortune. As per Forbes, he has also earned $1.8 billion (pre-tax) from partners. In 2010, he also bought a majority stake in Charlotte Hornets worth $175 million. While his Nike deal is worth billions, he has sponsorship deals with Gatorade, Uper Deck 17 and Hanes.

Michael Jordan mansion

Michael Jordan has multiple houses worth millions around the USA. He owns a property near a Chicago suburb Highland Park, which covers 56,000 area. While the house alone is 32,000, the pool and tennis court make it over 50,000. However, he currently lives at his $12.8 million mansion in Jupiter, Florida. Per reports, the house was completed in 2013 after 18 months of construction.

(Image credits: PGA Tour site)