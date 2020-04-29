Asteroid 1998 OR2 Live Stream: Where To Watch The Asteroid Pass Planet Earth?

Asteroid 1998 OR2 is reportedly going to make a close approach to Earth as it passes over the planet on April 29, 2020. But, in India, the asteroid will pass over Earth during the wee hours of April 30, 2020. Asteroid 1998 OR2 is reportedly the biggest asteroid to come close to Earth in the past decade. It was earlier reported that NASA will not be doing a live-stream of the asteroid 1998 OR2 passing planet Earth. So, here is where interested people can watch the live stream of asteroid 1998 OR2 passing the Earth.

The Virtual Telescope Project

Italy's Virtual Telescope Project will be live streaming the asteroid passing Earth in real-time on YouTube. The live stream will kick-off in India on 12:00 AM on April 30, 2020. Though the asteroid 1998 OR2 is expected to pass Earth, not before 4:30 am in India, the live stream will be starting well before in order to provide information to the viewers.

Slooh

Slooh is an online portal which allows people to explore the outer space by giving them access to online telescopes. Slooh will also be holding a live stream when asteroid 1998 OR2 will be making passing over Earth. Slooh will reportedly kick off their live stream at 4:30 AM IST when the asteroid will be at its closest point to planet Earth. Interested people can watch the live stream on their YouTube channel or on Slooh's official website.

Before watching the live stream of asteroid 1998 OR2, interested people might also want to watch NASA's coverage about the asteroid. A special episode around the asteroid 1998 OR2 has been released on NASA's official YouTube channel. Check it out below -

Have you heard about an asteroid close-approach happening on April 29? Asteroid 1998 OR2 poses no threat to our planet, but we can still learn a lot by studying it.



Tune in to a special episode of #NASAScience Live today at 3pm ET: https://t.co/lfAouf6fRT pic.twitter.com/uzwtaRGSmI — NASA (@NASA) April 27, 2020

