Huge Asteroid Heading Towards Earth Expected To Pass-by A Day After US Elections

American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson said that a refrigerator-sized rock may pass-by the Earth on November 2, a day before the United States presidential election. Tyson took to his official Instagram handle to inform about the asteroid named 2018VP1, which is moving towards Earth at the speed of over 25,000 miles per hour. Tyson, however, added that the refrigerator-sized rock is not big enough to cause any harm to our planet and jokingly added that "if the world ends in 2020, it won't be the fault of the Universe."

2018VP1

The asteroid 2018VP1 is a near-Earth object that was discovered in November 2018 when it last approached our planet. The asteroid has a two-year orbital period meaning it was scheduled to approach earth again in November this year. The asteroid, which is approximately 7-feet in diameter is expected to explode in the Earth's atmosphere and create a strewn field, where the rock breaks up into fragments and pieces are shattered all across the place above which it exploded.

When the celebrity astrophysicist shared the news on Instagram, netizens, as always, flooded the comment section with amusing and hilarious messages. One individual jokingly wrote, "A fridge hurtling towards earth, wonder what’s for dinner." While another user curiously asked, "Can it fall on Trump?" as the US election is a day after the asteroid is expected to enter the Earth's atmosphere and Trump is running for the second term.

