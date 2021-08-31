Astronaut From ISS Posts Stunning Pictures Of Stars, Says 'view Is Magical'; See Here

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet aboard the International Space Station (ISS), often shares mesmerising pictures and videos of space on his Instagram handle. Upgrading his vast collection is this new stunning set of images that captured a glimpse of the star-lit sky from space. The picture went viral immediately after Pesquet uploaded it. The viral post shows two pictures, one with a satellite in the right-hand corner and another with a bright sunlit reflection. Both the images look stunning. Pesquet successfully snapped the beauty and twinkle of the sky. Take a look at the post:

"Initially you see only the black sky"

"The view is magical," Thomas Pesquet

French astronaut with the European Space Agency (ESA), Pesquet explained through the post that it is difficult to capture images in space due to low light. "I've been trying star pictures. It is not easy to capture images in low light," he wrote. Explaining the difficulty he added, "Initially you see only a black sky because your eyes haven't adjusted to the darkness." Talking about its similarity to a summer night view from earth Pesquet mentioned, "It's actually not that different from a summer night sky seen from Earth (if you’re far from any light pollution). Go out there and watch the stars, it’s good for the soul."

The post left netizens amazed. The images garnered over 1,20,000 likes and 700 comments. Most viewers echoed one comment that said "Magnifique," the word that translates to "magnificent" in English. Thomas shared the picture with a paragraph-long caption and many viewers wrote "beautiful!!!"

'Martian landslide'

In another such mesmerising set of images, ESA on Sunday shared stunning pictures of a "Martian landslide" that was captured by its Exo Mars Trace Gas Orbiter. As per information from ESA's official website, the images were snapped on 13 April 2021 when a landslide occurred at the rim of a 35km wide crater in the Aeolis region of Mars.

The incredible pictures of the landslide were shared on ESA's social media handle on Instagram. The images have sparked curiosity among many and have left others awestruck. Since the launch of the Exo Mars Trace Gas Orbiter, the ESA has gathered many such extraordinary images that have surprised viewers on the internet. One such event is the current "Martian landslide." Take a look:

ESA did not leave its audience to interpret the planetary activity. The space agency thoroughly explained the process of the Martian landslide for the viewers. "Landslides are geomorphological processes occurring under specific environmental conditions. On Mars as on Earth, they come in various shapes and sizes, and Earth analogues are used to understand similar processes seen on planetary bodies," it wrote.

Image Credit: @ThomasPesquet/Instagram