Astronaut Tim Peake Recalls Experience Of Misjudging Liquid Droplets For UFOs In Space

Astronaut Tim Peake, who in 2015 became the first Briton to join the ISS crew, recently opened up about his experience of spending six months in space. Speaking at the Graham Norton Show, the 48-year-old spoke about how he once thought he had seen UFOs in space only to find out that they were liquid droplets leaking out of a Russian probe vehicles. Peake, who is also a British army major holds the Guinness world record for fastest marathon in orbit.

Recalling his experience, he said that space was “very black” and one day during his space mission, he saw “three lights moving information and then there was a fourth”. He then went on to say that the sight made all the astronauts “perplexed” until they realized that what they perceived as “far away lights of alien spaceships were actually very close small droplets.”

'It was Russian urine'

Elaborating further, Peake said that what was happening was liquid leaking out of a Russian probe vehicle, crystallising instantly and reflecting the light. “What we were seeing was Russian urine,” he said. The former ISS crew member, who recently released the autobiography ‘Limitless’, appeared on the chat show alongside Gary Barlow, Nadiya Hussain, Richard Osman and Mariah Carey, who joined from the US virtually.

Meanwhile, SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, after a 27-hour orbital chase, has successfully delivered a crew of 4 astronauts to NASA's Space Station. The astronauts who arrived at ISS include NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins and Shannin Walker, and Soichi Noguchi from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). Taking to Twitter, NASA on Tuesday shared a video of the crew members being welcomed at the International Space Centre.

Speaking about the mission, JAXA astronaut Soichi Maguchi said that the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft of the crew has been named 'Resilience' in line with the teamwork and effort put in by the group of astronauts to get the mission ready.