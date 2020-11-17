Crew-1 Mission: SpaceX Capsule Carrying Astronauts Docks At International Space Station

SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule after a 27-hour orbital chase successfully delivered a crew of 4 astronauts to NASA's Space Station on Monday night. The astronauts who arrived at ISS include NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins and Shannin Walker, and Soichi Noguchi from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). Taking to Twitter, NASA on Tuesday shared a video of the crew members being welcomed at the International Space Centre.

READ | NASA Probes Habitability Of Jupiter's Moon Europa With Possible Discovery Of Water

SpaceX Crew-1 mission astronauts speak about NASA's mission

Speaking about the mission, JAXA astronaut Soichi Maguchi said that the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft of the crew has been named 'Resilience' in line with the teamwork and effort put in by the group of astronauts to get the mission ready. He said, "Resilience is the power to recover, will restore and we strive to service because our mission is for everyone. In fact, Crew-1 is 'You-2'. All for one, one for all." NASA astronaut Victor Glover stated that the team is looking forward to 'getting on-orbit' and give their 100% and make everyone proud. The astronauts of NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 Mission are scheduled for a 5 and a half month research mission aboard the International Space Station.

READ | Nasa, SpaceX Crew Set To Take Off On Routine Flight To International Space Station

Crew-1 mission

The crew members who will be taken to the ISS are NASA astronauts, Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and JAXA astronaut, Soichi Noguchi. The astronauts are scheduled to reach the Space Station eight hours after the launch on Saturday. . SpaceX said that Crew-1 is the first of three scheduled flights over the course of 2020-2021. There will be five major processes after the liftoff that scientists on Earth will keep their eyes on; those include orbit activation, phasing burns, approach initiation, proximity operation, and docking.

READ | NASA To Bring Rock Samples Back To Earth In Mars Sample Return (MSR) Campaign

SpaceX launched its first astronaut flight on May 30 as it sent NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the ISS and then brought them back to Earth in August. Following an extensive study of flight data, NASA now certified the first-ever commercial spacecraft system to transport humans to and from space. The Crew Dragon, including the Falcon 9 rocket and associated ground systems, is the first new, crew spacecraft to be NASA-certified for regular flights with astronauts since the space shuttle nearly 40 years ago.

READ | SpaceX Launch Of Crew 1 Mission Scheduled For November 14; Read Details