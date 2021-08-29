Astronauts Enjoy ‘floating Pizza Night’ At International Space Station; Netizens React

It's common seeing people enjoy pizzas on Earth. But, a video shared on Instagram showing astronauts relishing pizzas has amazed the people on the internet. The one-minute video shared by the astronaut, Thomas Pesquet, shows a group of six astronauts enjoying the delicious fast food at the International Space Station (ISS). Though, this was not the surprising part of the video. The people were stunned when the astronauts were seen assembling the ingredients of pizza while it was floating in the air. Pesquet, in the description, said the 'floating pizza party' revives his memory of enjoying the fast food on Saturday night on the Earth.

Have a look at the ‘floating pizza night’ video:

Netizens were amazed to watch ‘floating pizza night’

Meanwhile, the video which was shared 18 hours ago with the caption: "Floating pizza night’ with friends, it almost feels like a Saturday on Earth. They say a good chef never reveals their secrets, but I made a video so you can be the judge. Everything but pineapple, that would be a serious offence in Italy," is now viral on photo-sharing applications. Since being shared, it has garnered over five lakh views and thousands of comments. "Why the pizza flows but the toppings stays still on top of the pizza? Mysterious," said an Instagram user named Pawsomness. "Space Pizza So awesome. Definitely, more of a challenge to make pizza in space. Very cool to watch the process," read the comment of another user. "I also want this kind of pizza party in Iss," commented another user.

Earlier this month, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched a Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply spacecraft weighing more than 8,200 pounds of science investigation equipment and cargo. According to the statement released by the civilian space program, the shipment includes fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi, along with a pizza kit and cheese smorgasbord for the seven-station astronauts. The cargo ship had reached the International Space Station on August 12. Have a look at the video:

5.. 4.. 3.. 2.. 1.. liftoff!@NorthropGrumman's Antares rocket and Cygnus spacecraft launched at 6:01pm ET (22:01 UT) from @NASA_Wallops in Virginia, on a resupply mission to the International Space Station: pic.twitter.com/UGxMk7bnYk — NASA (@NASA) August 10, 2021

Why do objects float in space?

Meanwhile, the space agency has explained the reason behind the hanging objects in the space. NASA cited free fall behind the floating objects in space. In a vacuum, gravity causes all objects to fall at the same rate. "The mass of the object does not matter. If a person drops a hammer and a feather, air will make the feather fall more slowly. But if there were no air, they would fall at the same acceleration. Some amusement parks have free-fall rides, in which a cabin is dropped along with a tall tower. If a person let go of an object at the beginning of the fall, the person and the object would fall at the same acceleration," read the explanation cited by the space agency. "Because of that, the object would appear to float in front of the person. That is what happens in a spacecraft. The spacecraft, its crew and any objects aboard are all falling toward but around Earth. Since they are all falling together, the crew and objects appear to float when compared with the spacecraft."

(Image Credit: Thomas Pesquet Instagram)