Astronauts Can Build A Durable Lunar Base Of Cement Mixed With Urine On The Moon: ESA

Where NASA is planning on building a base on the Earth's satellite, Moon, a recent study has found that astronomer will one-day use human urine as a key ingredient in making concrete to build a habitat on the Moon. The research was conducted by the European Space Agency and it says that Urea, which is commonly found in urine, is certainly a better option than other common plasticisers and this study may result in aiding the next step towards space exploration.

The research conducted by the European Space Agency revealed many facts which are certainly eyebrow-raising. The agency found that urine would make the mixture for the lunar concrete more malleable before hardening it into a strong final shape. This would help astronomers build a habitat without using the scarce water. The study also mentions that the lunar concrete is similar to concrete made on Earth as it is a geopolymer mixture and thus adding urea helps build strong and more effective material than any other common plasticisers.

The ESA printed a urea-based mortar using a 3D printer and this revealed that a fresh sample of the lunar concrete can be easily moulded. The mixture is not only stronger but it also retained good workability which means it can retain its shape bearing weights that are up to 10 times heavier.

The Initiator and co-author of the study from ESA’s Advanced Concepts Team, Marlies Arnhof, said that the high strength of this new recipe compared to other materials is quite impressive, the scientific community found it attractive as the mixture can be created using what is already on the Moon. The study revealed that the main ingredient to make lunar concrete would be powdery soil found everywhere on the surface of the Moon. This powdery soil is called as Lunar Regolith. This means that making concrete will be cost-effective and less time consuming as it will reduce the need for launching huge volumes of supplies from Earth to build a habitat on the Moon. Now, after the research, the requirement for water has also be reduced for making the material as the astronomers would be using urea as a super plasticiser.

Marlies also mentioned that using urea is not only cheap but it is also readily available. She says that it also aids in making strong construction material for a Moonbase. The scientists hope that shortly, astronaut urine could be essentially used to build a future lunar base, albeit, with minor adjustments to the water content.

All Images from ESA.INT

