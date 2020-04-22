NASA Astronauts Share 'Some Good News' On John Krasinski's Show; Watch

American actor John Krasinski recently started his new YouTube show named ‘Some Good News’ and something extraordinary happened on his show on April 21. A day before Earth Day, three astronauts from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) sent a video from the International Space Station (ISS) saying the “Earth still looks beautiful”.

In the two-minute video clip first shared on Twitter by Astronaut Jessica Mir, a current resident of ISS, Kransinki can be seen sitting on his desk when he says that something “extraordinary” happened this week. The video then shows the space station from inside and the three astronauts talk about celebrating continuous human presence for twenty years in 2020.

“To help with isolation, we break up our workday every single day with exercise, eating, looking out the window, and connecting with our friends and family,” said one of the astronauts.

'That just happened!'

The astronauts also did a backflip in the absence of gravity and showed the view of Earth from the space station. NASA also shared the video from its official Twitter handle and it has gone viral since then with nearly a million views and hundreds of comments. Check out the video and some of the reactions of netizens:

250 miles above our home planet, a few of our @NASA_Astronauts shared @SomeGoodNews: "The Earth is still beautiful." Watch the full episode: https://t.co/Buj3tEYAGG pic.twitter.com/bRdo9vOHGx — NASA (@NASA) April 21, 2020

On April 22, 1970, around 20 million Americans took to the streets, college campuses and hundreds of cities to protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward for our planet, starting the tradition of Earth Day. This year has marked the Golden Jubilee of Earth Day celebrations on the theme of ‘Climate Action’.

