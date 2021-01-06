'Beginning Of Brand New Day': NASA Shares Photo Of Sun Rising Over Canadian Provinces

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) never fails to mesmerize people with its outer space clicks. The space agency recently took to Instagram share yet another stunning picture of sunrise clicked from the International Space Station (ISS), alongside an equally inspiring caption. Clicked by expedition 56 crew astronauts, the picture captures the glinting sun rising above Canadian provinces.

“The photograph shows the horizon and coastline of the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, with Quebec further inland,” NASA described adding that the picture was captured when the spacecraft was positioned over Massachusetts. In the caption, NASA wrote that every sunrise marks a new beginning and reminded people to start afresh in 2021.

“Each & every sunrise literally marks the beginning of a brand new day, it also reminds us all that we, too, can start fresh with a good attitude, positivity and gratutude,” it wrote.

With over 1,034, 656 views and numerous comments, the post has created a stir on the internet since shared on January 5. "Nasa. Happy New year," wished a user. Another individual wrote, “Beautiful”. “Amazing,” read one comment under the share.

Special neutron star

In another amusing post, NASA recently shared a captivating image of a ‘special’, lonely neutron star spotted outside of the Milky Way galaxy for the first tie ever on NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile. Taking to its official handle on Instagram, NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory shared the breathtaking photograph of the newly identified neutron star 200,000 light-years away from Earth. “Oxygen-rich supernova remnants like E0102 are important for understanding how massive stars fuse lighter elements into heavier ones before they explode,” the space agency informed. It added that the remnants from the original explosion are seen in space for several thousand years and contain the debris ejected from the star’s interior.

