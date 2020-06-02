Black Hole's Indigestion 6 Million Years Ago May Have Resulted In THESE 'Fermi Bubbles'

In the year 2010, a group of astronomers were working with the "Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope". The Astronomers revealed that they had discovered two giant blobs at the core of the Milky Way galaxy. The placement of these blobs was strange as they extended above and below the plane of the milky way galaxy. The astronomers, based on mathematical calculations predicted that these bubbles were at least 18-34 million years old.

The two giant blobs were named "Fermi bubbles" as they were discovered with the help of the Fermi space telescope. According to astronomers, the unique orientation of the "Fermi Bubbles" extending very evenly above and below our milky way is a strong clue. They are speculating that their orientation might be linked to the central supermassive black hole of our galaxy, known as "Sagittarius A".

⚪Like blowing bubbles?⚪

So does our galaxy!

These Fermi Bubbles were first detected in gamma-ray light. They might be leftovers from a big meal eaten by our galaxy's central supermassive black hole or maybe powered by intense star formation.

The origin of the "Fermi bubbles" is still debatable. They are profusely emitting high amounts of energy radiation into space, especially into the Milky Way. More recently the "Ice cube Neutrino Observatory" in Antarctica, reported that there were 10 super high-energy neutrinos that were emitting from the Fermi bubbles.

How did the Fermi bubbles form?

According to a science and space portal, millions of years ago, the black hole at the center of our galaxy 'Sag A’ ate a giant meal and suffered a terrible case of indigestion. The inward falling material started heating up and twisting around in a complicated electromagnetic movement. The black hole "Sag A" had bitten more than it could digest and the material managed to emancipate itself from the clutches of the black hole’s event horizon. This material was now astronomically energized and began to race away from the center of the galaxy. It was moving nearly at the speed of light. While fleeing to safety, these particles began spreading and thinning out, but somehow they have kept their energetic state intact to the present day.

Fermi Bubbles: There are Two massive bubbles of Gamma radiation emitted from the center of our Galaxy, Called Fermi Bubbles. Many have tried to explain their mysterious existence, But the Truth is, No one really knows why they are there,https://t.co/UcZuJhzUFc pic.twitter.com/zghQPWFORb — Scientific Phenomenon ⚛️ (@AlienDimeBag) May 21, 2018

What did the black hole "Sag A" ingest?

According to reports on a science portal, astronomers are speculating that, a star that wandered too close to "Sag A" and got ripped into shreds by it. The stars ended up releasing all that pent up gravitational energy in a single violent episode of throwing up by the black hole, leading to the formation of the bubbles that we know as "Fermi Bubbles" today. According to some other reports, it is also being speculated that "Sag A" itself wasn’t involved but there were a multitude of stars in the core. Perhaps some of those dense energy-packed stars went supernova around the same time, ejecting plumes of gas that are being identified as Fermi bubbles now.

