Hollywood Designer Who Made SpaceX-NASA's Spacesuits Also Crafted Thor & Loki's Helmets

While talk of SpaceX's Mission Space-suits probably being made available as merchandise are ongoing, the man behind the spacesuits has been revealed-- Jose Fernandez.

SpaceX had first approached Fernandez in 2016 asking him to participate in a design competition. While speaking to an international media outlet, the Hollywood costume designer had said that initially, he did not understand that SpaceX was a real space effort and not a movie production. Fernandez was then recognized by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for his helmet design.

Fernandez' NASA spacesuits worn by the two astronauts Bob Behnken and Douglass Hurley are made to travel, they are free of the dangle and they also drag on all the support apparatus of previous in-house NASA design, along with power and life-support systems relying on a single connection at the thigh. As per international media reports, the spacesuits are also flexible and comfortable. The spacesuits have a close-to-the-body cut, elegant dark silver fireproof piping over the white Teflon fabric, articulate gloves, and neck, as well as black high-knee boots.

Read: SpaceX's mission space-suits will 'probably' be available as merchandise, says Elon Musk

Jose Fernandez' previous work

Known for his batman costume, the Hollywood designer has worked on costumes for Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Tron, Iron Man 2, The Amazing Spiderman, and Captain America: Civil War, and so on. Known for his helmet designs, he has designed Thor and his brother Loki's helmets for the movie Thor.

Read: NASA, SpaceX to launch two American astronauts to ISS on May 27, first time in a decade

NASA-SpaceX Mission

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched Crew Dragon’s second demonstration (Demo-2) mission from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT. The test flight with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board the Dragon spacecraft returned human spaceflight to the United States after nine long years. Crew Dragon is autonomously docked with the International Space Station (ISS), since about 10:30 a.m. EDT on May 31.

National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) and SpaceX on May 27 had to call off their Demo-2 mission at the last moment due to bad weather conditions. However, the launch took place on Saturday with the Crew Dragon successfully launched into the near-Earth orbiter. Demo-2 is SpaceX’s final test flight to validate its crew transportation system, including the Crew Dragon, Falcon 9 rocket, launch pad, and operations capabilities.

Read: Elon Musk says he is 'overcome with emotion' after SpaceX's successful launch

Read: Dragon, Falcon can withstand lightning strikes, reveals Elon Musk while advocating safety